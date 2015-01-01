Ford's Everyday Heroes

Australia 2019 Please follow our partners for Australia 2019 - Country Autism Network - for up to date News and information as well as fundraising events at www.countryautismnetwork.org.au. All Surfers Healing camps are free of charge - there is no cost to participants. If you or someone you know would like to support Surfers Healing Australia with a donation, you may do so at give.everydayhero.com/au/ surfers-healing-australia

- 21st Anniversary Season -

What if riding the waves meant changing the world?

Here at Surfers Healing, our mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing.

Though we serve thousands, that mission exists because of one child. Israel and Danielle Paskowitz founded Surfers Healing because of their son, Isaiah. Isaiah has autism, and when he struggled with meltdowns and sensory overload, riding the waves with his father calmed him like nothing else.

Not everyone has a championship surfer for a Dad (bummer!), so the Paskowitz family invited others to join them at the beach. Their idea caught on, and now we're a nationwide, grassroots non-profit organization. We're the original surf camp for children with autism, and we offer all our events free of charge.

Yet even though we had 4,500+ participants at our surf camps last year – and even though autism now affects 1 in 68 US children – we don't think in thousands. We think in ones, because that's where we can effect change. One child. One family. One day at the beach.

Join us as we keep making a difference, one ride at a time.